Théo Pourchaire to Compete Full Time with McLaren in IndyCar

Published on May 9, 2024

Formula 2 & Formula 3 2023 Prize Giving Ceremony

Source: Eric Alonso – Formula 1 / Getty

Tonight, Kevin and Curt talk about the announcement of Théo Pourchaire replacing David Malukas full-time at Arrow McLaren. They talk about Pourchaire’s racing history, how he really didn’t have anything lined up this year until McLaren called, and the races he will compete in this year. They talk about how they think Pourchaire feels about his new position in IndyCar. Kevin talks about some new liveries on cars for the month of May, and some new sponsors. They also bring up the importance of long-term liveries. 

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk about attendance expectations for the 500. They also talk about Marcus Ericsson on red flag policy during the 500. They also talk about the likelihood of the ban on the dragon movement being enforced. Kevin ends the segment answering listener questions. 

Kevin and Curt round out the show answering a few more twitter questions, including eliminating back markers, and the success of Indy NXT Champions and their success in going to IndyCar, and more talk on the mannequin falling from the bridge, including Georgina’s previous position on the bridge. 

