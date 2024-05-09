Listen Live
Sports

The Refs Are A Problem, But Pacers Own Blame For 0-2 Series Start

Published on May 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Two

Source: Elsa / Getty

There’s no denying that the officiating has been *interesting* in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. 

Between the phantom kicked ball in Game 1, the called-off double dribble, and the blatant shove to Tyrese Haliburton that the officials missed in Game 2, the NBA referees in charge of the series haven’t exactly been covering themselves in glory. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said as much after Game 2, when he told reporters he would be submitting several calls to the league for review. 

Related Stories

The officials have been a problem, sure. But they aren’t the reason the Pacers are down 0-2. That falls on the Pacers, not the officials, something T.J McConnell acknowledged in the postgame press conference.  

The Pacers defense has been a problem all season, but against the Knicks, it’s been horrific. The Knicks aren’t just beating the Pacers when on offense, they’re playing with entirely more effort than them. There have been multiple instances of the Pacers falling completely asleep in transition, of leaving the Knicks best shooters wide open for 3’s. The refs aren’t responsible for those, or for Pascal Siakam suddenly not being able to buy a shot from the free throw line and beyond the arc. They also aren’t the reason Carlisle has been far too hesitant to pull guys when they aren’t effective, or for Haliburton struggling through Game 1 and going cold at the worst time in Game 2.  

The Pacers do have an argument that the officiating has not be balanced. They just can’t place the blame for the hole they find themselves in on the referees. That belongs squarely with themselves.  

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, as well as Eddie Gill of the Pacers Radio Network. Both spoke about the Pacers defensive woes, as well as how, while the officials have been bad, they aren’t the reason the Pacers dropped the first two games. Listen to those conversations and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana
Sports

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Washington State at UCLA 9 items
Sports

Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2024 Rookies

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, 1995 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 7 items
Sports

The Playoff History Of The Pacers and the Knicks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Kansas at Texas
Sports

Colts Could Not Pass Up Talent Of Adonai Mitchell

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close