Listen Live
Sports

Knicks Pull Away in Second Half, Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Two

Source: Elsa / Getty

NEW YORK-The New York Knicks erased a 10-point halftime deficit and blitzed the Indiana Pacers in the second half to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 130-121.

The Knicks now lead the series 2-0.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed the second quarter with an injury and returned in the second half. They outscored Indiana 36-18 in the third quarter and 67-48 in the second half.

Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points. Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby had 28 points when he left the game with an injury in the third quarter.

Pacer guard Tyrese Haliburton led all scorers with 34 points.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle was ejected from the game after getting upset with the officiating.

Game 3 is Friday night in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

 

The post Knicks Pull Away in Second Half, Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Knicks Pull Away in Second Half, Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Washington State at UCLA 9 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2024 Rookies

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close