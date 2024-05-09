Beyond the Bricks: Mike and Jake Talk WIBC’s Indy 500 History

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake and Mike talk about WIBC and their coverage of the Indy 500. They highlight personalities like Lou Palmer, and tell the story about how his first job being part of the Indy 500 Radio Network in 1958. They talk about Palmer’s impressive call of the opening lap crash, and how it cemented his career. They also discuss how he called the 1966 start crash, and handled victory lane interviews.
In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk more about Lou Palmer at WIBC, and his first time in the control tower in 1973.
In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike review some more Lou Palmer audio, and talk about Sid Collins starting the Network. They give the history of Sid Collins’ catchphrase, “Now stay tuned to the greatest spectacle in racing.” Jake and Mike end the show recapping the legacy of WIBC.
