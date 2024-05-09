Listen Live
Sports

Jacob Abel Continuing Momentum Into May

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tonight, Kevin and Curt kick off the show answering listener questions. They answer questions about how long the discussion about cheating will go, Penske’s Mercedes Motor approaching it’s 50th anniversary, Kevin and Curt hear some fans about the sponsorship problems with Juncos-Hollinger, and talk about how strong the teams are right now. 

Later in the the show, Kevin talks to Jacob Abel. Abel and Kevin talk about his racing career, what he plans to do this season, future sponsor deals, and more. Abel talks about being looked at by IndyCar teams, and how he has grown with Abel Motorsports. He also talks about his position in the championship, and his competitors that are also in the running. 

Related Stories

Kevin and Curt round out the show covering what they missed, and looking at some news about the pace car driver for the 500 this year, and other news. 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Washington State at UCLA 9 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2024 Rookies

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close