Jacob Abel Continuing Momentum Into May

Tonight, Kevin and Curt kick off the show answering listener questions. They answer questions about how long the discussion about cheating will go, Penske’s Mercedes Motor approaching it’s 50th anniversary, Kevin and Curt hear some fans about the sponsorship problems with Juncos-Hollinger, and talk about how strong the teams are right now.

Later in the the show, Kevin talks to Jacob Abel. Abel and Kevin talk about his racing career, what he plans to do this season, future sponsor deals, and more. Abel talks about being looked at by IndyCar teams, and how he has grown with Abel Motorsports. He also talks about his position in the championship, and his competitors that are also in the running.

Kevin and Curt round out the show covering what they missed, and looking at some news about the pace car driver for the 500 this year, and other news.