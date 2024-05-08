Listen Live
Pat Knight Explains Return to Coaching

Published on May 8, 2024

Texas Tech v Kansas

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

It’s been ten years since Pat Knight was fired at Lamar after six wins in his last two seasons combined. Starting this winter, he will be the head coach of the Marian Knights men’s basketball team.

Since his firing in February of 2014, Knight has remained around the game of basketball as the West Coach Area Scout for the Indiana Pacers. He joined Query & Company Wednesday afternoon to reveal why he wanted to get back into coaching.

“It’s nothing anymore about money, esteem, or any of that bs. I just want to coach. I’ve actually been pretty pissed off about how things ended, to be honest, and it’s just the last go around for me to honor my dad in the right way.” Knight shared.

The one thing that really intrigued Knight about joining Marian was the fact that he’s never had the chance to build a program from the ground up, doesn’t have to worry about the transfer portal, and is dealing with student-athletes that aren’t fixated on getting to the NBA.

Knight will be replacing Scott Heady after six seasons with the Giants. Heady is heading back to his alma mater, the University of Indianapolis, after Paul Corsaro left the Greyhounds to become the Indiana University Indianapolis men’s basketball coach. Heady’s record during his six seasons was 145-48. The Giants made the NAIA Tournament all six seasons underneath Heady.

Knight’s conversation with Jake Query & Jimmy Cook was one of the first interviews he’s done since his father, Bob Knight, passed away on November 1st, 2023. Some other topics Knight discussed following his explanation on returning to the sidelines were:

  • Watching his father battle dementia
  • Relives his dad returning to Assembly Hall in 2020
  • Sends a message to Indiana basketball fans

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Pat Knight, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

