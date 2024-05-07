Listen Live
WNBA Commissioner Announces Full-Time Charter Flights This Season

Published on May 7, 2024

2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

After years of anticipation and discussions, the WNBA is set to embark on a new era by transitioning from charter flights to commercial flights for the upcoming basketball season.

The announcement came during a press conference.

“We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season,” Engelbert said

She said the league will launch the program “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

Engelbert emphasized the strategic importance of this shift during the press conference, highlighting that this move symbolizes a significant milestone in the league’s growth and evolution.

Some viewed it as a sign of progress and a step towards further legitimizing the WNBA on a broader scale, while others raised questions about the logistics and implications of such a transition.

Engelbert said the program will cost the league around $25 million per year for the next two seasons.

the $25M will definitely raise questions but the WNBA is on its rise as it is attracting more attention than ever thanks to rookies like Caitlin Clark and others.

Other teams such as the Pheonix Mercury have used charter flights due to Brittney Griner receiving so much national attention in the past.

Now is a new beginning for the WNBA and feeling safe and protected regularly.

