Listen Live
Sports

Pacers Stumble Late In Controversial Game 1 Against Knicks

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game One

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The Pacers saw a golden opportunity slip through their fingers on Monday night as they fell to the Knicks 121-117 in Game 1.  It was a huge letdown, not only because the Pacers seemingly had the Knicks on the ropes but got huge performances from their bench.  Some crucial turnovers, a huge fourth quarter by Jalen Brunson, some questionable calls by officials as well as a no-show performance by Tyrese Haliburton put the Pacers in a 0-1 hole.

On Tuesday’s show, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst joined us and discussed everything from the questionable officiating calls that played a major role in the final minutes of the game, Tyrese Haliburton’s health, Jalen Brunson’s revenge tour and a whole lot more.

He’s a shell of the player he was in December.  I just know that since he did the splits he hasn’t been the same player.  There’s no way he can be himself.  There’s just no way.  – Brian Windhorst on Tyrese Haliburton’s health

For the full interview with Brian Windhorst, click the link below.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts 7 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close