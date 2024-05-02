JMV & Doug Boles Surprise Pedestrians With Carb Day Tickets!

JMV and Doug Boles collaborated to promote Carb Day by driving around downtown Indianapolis in Doug Boles Corvette pace car!

They distributed envelopes containing two FREE Carb Day tickets to pedestrians on the streets, aiming to attract attendees and cultivate recurring fans for the event.

This interactive promotion not only raised awareness but also engaged the local community in anticipation of Carb Day.

Watch the full video below!

Take a look at Carb Day 2023 below!