Listen Live
Local

JMV & Doug Boles Surprise Pedestrians With Carb Day Tickets!

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JMV & Doug Boles Surprise Pedestrians With Carb Day Tickets!

JMV & Doug Boles Surprise Pedestrians With Carb Day Tickets!

JMV and Doug Boles collaborated to promote Carb Day by driving around downtown Indianapolis in Doug Boles Corvette pace car!

They distributed envelopes containing two FREE Carb Day tickets to pedestrians on the streets, aiming to attract attendees and cultivate recurring fans for the event.

This interactive promotion not only raised awareness but also engaged the local community in anticipation of Carb Day.

Watch the full video below!

Take a look at Carb Day 2023 below!

Get Tickets For an Event

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington 10 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Draft

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts 7 items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Round 2 Pick Recap: Texas Wideout Adonai Mitchell

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close