Listen Live
Sports

Colts Round 7 Recap: Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Jonah Laulu

Published on April 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

UTEP v Oklahoma

Source: Brian Bahr / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – To end the 2024 Draft for the Colts, Chris Ballard made sure to make a super traits-y pick at the deepest position on the roster.

With the 234th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts took Oklahoma defensive tackle Jonah Laulu in Round Seven.

Here are 3 takeaways on Laulu:

1. All About Traits

The 2023 resume for Jonah Laulu had him playing in all 13 games for Oklahoma, piling up 11 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1 sack. For a guy like Laiatu Latu that might have been just one day of work this season. The light Laulu resume tells you everything you need to know about the Colts banking on traits with this selection. Laulu put up some extremely impressive athlete testing numbers at the Oklahoma Pro Day, to go along with a notable wingspan at 6-5 and 292 pounds. After spending his first 4 college seasons at Hawaii, Laulu transferred to Oklahoma for his final two seasons. For his career, Laulu started 24 of 66 games, producing 102 tackles (27.5 for loss) and 10.5 sacks.

 

2. Practice Squad Project

Similar to what we saw late last year with DE-Titus Leo in Round 6 and OT-Jake Witt in Round 7, the expected path for Laulu this season will be on the practice squad. While Laulu isn’t the small school product like those two, his production screams nothing about being a draft pick. It’s all about trying to mold this athletic, genuine ball of clay into something down the road. Laulu is also one of the older draft prospects having spent 6 years in college, so he doesn’t really fall into your typical Round 7 developmental project.

 

3. Deepest Position Group Stills Gets Love

Entering the draft, this position group was probably the deepest on the roster, one with ample investment. But Chris Ballard has always been a fan of the trench picks, no matter what the depth chart look likes. It’s no surprise to see Ballard draft a defensive tackle even with the proven bodies in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart re-signed. Any immediate playing time at this position group looks to be extremely difficult to find.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Round 2 Pick Recap: Texas Wideout Adonai Mitchell

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Recap: UCLA Defensive End Laiatu Latu

2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Top Day Two Draft Prospects For Colts?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Analyzing Colts Draft Scenarios, Including Trades

UCLA v USC
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Why Did The Colts Draft Laiatu Latu?

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close