Colts Round 6 Pick: Marshall Cornerback Micah Abraham

INDIANAPOLIS – In Round 6, the Colts went away from their usual strong athletic testing requisite to draft a cornerback.

With the 201st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts took Marshall CB-Micah Abraham in Round Six.

Here are 3 takeaways on Abraham:

1. Ballhawking Cornerback

In making up for a lower relative athletic score—a typical Colts pre-requisite in the draft—Micah Abraham brings some impressive ball skills to the NFL. Abraham set a school record with 55 passes defensed at Marshall. He recorded 12 interceptions in 46 career starts (62 games). Abraham lauds his speed, IQ and ball production. Abraham’s father, Donnie, was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1996 NFL Draft and played 9 years. Abraham’s cousin is former Colts cornerback Tim Jennings, as he hails from a major NFL family.

2. Nickel Fit?

Abraham started at safety as a true freshman before moving to outside corner for the majority of his collegiate career. He did take some nickel snaps, and that’s where the Colts discussed some versatility with him during the draft process. At 5-9 and 185 pounds, Abraham’s frame definitely has the look of a nickel/slot option. Depth behind Kenny Moore II has been an issue in recent years so Abraham will try to make the Colts in carving out a role there.

3. Veteran Cornerback Watch

The biggest immediate need on the Colts roster was cornerback, but it took until the latter stages of Day 3 for that group to get any draft attention. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Colts handle cornerback post-draft. Will there be any veteran acquisitions here or is Chris Ballard going to be bullish in believing in the young growth among the returning bunch?