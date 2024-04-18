What Direction Will The Colts Go In Next Week’s Draft?

The NFL Draft is a week away, and for the Indianapolis Colts, there could be plenty of options available at the 15th-overall selection.

The Colts are fortunate; this year’s draft could have anywhere up to 6 quarterbacks selected early. That would be a best-case scenario for Indianapolis, as it would increase the likelihood of them getting a player that might have gone much higher in another, less QB-heavy draft class.

So what will the Colts do with the 15th-overall pick? Will they stand pat, or could this be the year that Chris Ballard eschews his normal philosophy and moves up to get his guy?

Perhaps they take a young cornerback as they continue to try and improve their young secondary? Maybe an edge rusher; Jared Verse of Florida State and Dallas Turner of Alabama are two prospects that are highly thought of, though they may not be there when the Colts pick. Or maybe they add a weapon for Anthony Richardson in Brock Bowers, the tight end from Georgia who could be a top-5 pick or could drop due to the leagues usual hesitancy to draft a tight end that high.

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Chad Reuter of the NFL Network joined the show, and he spoke about the chances of Bowers still being there to take with the 15th-overall pick.

“There’s no chance he’s going to be there at 15. He could go as early as 5 to the Chargers, and he could end up in the Top-10, where I think Mr. Ballard is probably making some calls. There’s a guy in Chicago that used to coach in Indianapolis, and maybe there’s some discussions there. In my 7-round [mock draft], I’m looking at the Colts going up and getting Bowers, if not another receiver…Ballard hasn’t traded up much, but I find that at least once in each draft, a team that typically doesn’t move up, moves up. This might be the year for that.”

Sal Paolantonio of ESPN also joined the show on Thursday, and he gave his thoughts on what direction the Colts should go in the draft.

“I’m looking specifically at the Colts, they’re in a spot where they obviously need a wide receiver. In my view, I know you have issues in the secondary, but in my view there are plenty of really good wide receivers early in this draft where, Shane Steichen could really use a young, explosive wide receiver to help out with his young quarterback.”

Listen to JMV's full conversation with Sal, Chad and more down below