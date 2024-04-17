Indy 500 Open Test Recap and Long Beach Race Weekend

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about last week’s rain-shortened Indy 500 Open Testing, that ended up having defending winner, Josef Newgarden back on top and rookie, Kyle Larson right behind. They also read some questions from X.

Later in the show, Kevin and Curt preview the second largest race weekend of the season, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. They continue to talk about which teams look good and teams that might need to see some improvement. With the month of May looming, so does 2025, and there are already looks for new faces in new places as Kevin and Curt discuss early silly season predictions.

Kevin ends the first hour of the show teasing the Indy 500 entry list and the newly joined team, Prema Racing.

In the second hour of Trackside, Kevin and Curt talk about previous Long Beach winners that became series champions and other successful Long Beach winners. They talk about the recent Dale Coyne Racing shakeup for Long Beach, with Jack Harvey returning to the #18, and rookie, Nolan Siegel, will drive the #51 and was originally scheduled to drive the #18. They also talk about the largely rumored F2 Champion, Theo Pourchaire, replacing injured David Malukas in the #6 for Arrow McLaren. Finally, they talk about the newly announced team for the 2025 season, Prema Racing and the potential charter system for next season.

Then, Kevin talks about the newly implemented and redone aeroscreen debuting this weekend for Long Beach and another newly redone first practice format session.

Then to wrap up another addition of the show, Kevin talks some more details about the upcoming Burger Bash on May 20!

https://omny.fm/shows/trackside-podcast/kevin-and-curt-recap-indy-500-open-test-and-previe