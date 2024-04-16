‘Fever’ Dream: GM Lin Dunn Reacts to Indiana Drafting Caitlin Clark

It was a franchise-altering night for the Indiana Fever during Monday’s WNBA Draft as they selected Iowa guard Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s a date and night that begins a new era in the WNBA. Not just with Clark but with others like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. It was a wave of huge talent joining the WNBA simultaneously and could change the trajectory of the league for years and years.

Clark was obviously the biggest topic in the state of Indiana and the Fever draft watch party handed out 17,000 tickets for the chance to watch the big night unfold on the Jumbotron. If that doesn’t tell you how heightened expectations and interest is then I don’t know what to tell you.

General Manager Lin Dunn joined us on Monday and discussed last night’s draft, why Clark was such an easy pick, the rest of their draft class, the “Caitlin Clark effect” and how the team and city will be able to handle it and a whole lot more.

We’ve never been down this path before. We can’t draw on past experiences. We’ll give her all the support and security and make sure she’s taken care of. – GM Lin Dunn on the Fever handling Caitlin Clark’s celebrity status

For the full interview with GM Lin Dunn, click the link below!