Indiana Outdoors 4/13/24: Sun and Deer

Published on April 13, 2024

A conversation with the Indiana State Deer Biologist regarding Chronic Wasting Disease plus a wrap-up of the total solar eclipse.

bryan poynter chronic wasting disease ginger murphy indiana deer biologist indiana outdoors solar eclipse

