Katherine Legge Enters Indy 500 With Coyne; Entry Guarantees Bumping Again This Year

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Qualifying for the Indy 500 will once again have the drama of a ‘Bump Day’ as there are now 34 confirmed entries for the race this coming May.

The 34th entry was revealed Tuesday morning when NBC Sports reported that Katherine Legge would return to Gasoline Alley. She will drive the No. 51-car for Dale Coyne/Rick Ware Racing and her primary sponsorship comes from beauty brand e.l.f.

“I’m honored to be back at the 500 to represent such a groundbreaking and historic effort put forward by e.l.f.,” Legge said in a news release. “e.l.f. is truly changing the face of motorsports by lifting women up and challenging norms.”

At the moment, Legge will be the only woman to try and qualify for the race, just like she was last year in an entry with Rahal-Letterman-Langian Racing.

Legge was the only RLL driver to make the field outright in qualifying last year. Equipment issues and a lack of speed plagued the team’s three full-time drivers, to try and make the field in Last Chance Qualifying. Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey made the field, but Graham Rahal was bumped.

Legge’s race weekend last year was a forgettable one as she crashed 41 laps into the race. That was after she was involved in a practice crash involving Stefan Wilson the day after qualifying. Graham Rahal subbed in for Wilson in the race.

Legge’s entry may not be the last. A deal is still said to be in the works from Abel Motorsports, who announced their intention to enter the Indy 500 earlier in the winter, but they have yet to come up with a primary sponsor for RC Enerson’s No. 50-car.

