IMS Gears Up For the Annual IndyCar Open Test

Tonight, Curt and Kevin talk about the Solar Eclipse and the viewing party IMS put on for it. Curt talks about how many people came to the Speedway that had never been there before. Kevin and Curt speculate on how fast Ed Carpenter was going when he made his laps around IMS before the eclipse. They talk about what would have happened if IndyCar decided to have their open test on the day of the eclipse, and Kevin gives a rundown of the open test schedule.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt go more in-depth into the open test, and who will have to do the rookie refresher. The two debate on if Conor Daly will have to do his refresher test or not.

Kevin and Curt round out the first hour clarifying on who will be competing in the open test. Kevin gives a review on the Vukovich: The Man Who Wouldn’t Lift that they talked about last week, and he talks about some interesting things he read in the book.

In the second hour of the show, they talk about Abel Motorsports and the likelihood of them racing in May, and the status of David Malukas. Kevin believes he will drive the car at Long Beach in a few weeks. Kevin points out the reason for putting Théo Pourchaire in the seat for the open test. They delve into free agency and what will happen if Malukas does not return to usual form quickly. They talk about how Rahal Letterman needs to get their team together during May. They also hit on the possibility of Josef Newgarden leaving Team Penske to go to Arrow-McLaren.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt provide more information about the Burger Bash. They talk about their new location for the bash and provide a schedule for the events. They give some information on some items up for auction also.

Kevin ends the show answering some tweets.