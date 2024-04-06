Report: Josh Schertz Informs ISU Players He is Leaving To Take Saint Louis Job

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State head men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz said throughout the post-season that he would not speak on his future until after the season.

Well, after-the-season has finally arrived, and the speculation has begun to circulate over what will come of Schertz and the Indiana State basketball program.

According to WTHI’s Rick Semmler in Terre Haute, sources have confirmed that Schertz has informed the team and the administration that he has decided to leave Indiana State to take the head coaching job at Saint Louis University.

Reports say the deal to which Schertz has agreed is 6-years and worth $12 million ($2 million per year) plus incentives, far more than the around $365,000 annually Schertz was making at Indiana State.

Schertz was due to receive another pay increase from ISU if he decided to stay.

Schertz led Indiana State to its best season in four decades and their first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship since 2000. The Sycamores lost to Seton Hall in the NIT Championship game Thursday finishing the season with an astounding 32-7 record.

Schertz came to Indiana State in 2021. He was hired by former athletic director Sharard Clinkscales out of Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee where he led the school to great success at the Division II level.

Rather than let the situation drag out, Schertz said after their loss to Seton Hall that he would have a decision in the coming days on his future.

