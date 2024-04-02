Listen Live
Sports

Former Purdue Guard Weighs In On Boilermakers’ Tourney Run

Published on April 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 18 Div I Men's Championship - Second Round - Butler v Purdue

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As the Boilermakers punched their ticket to the Final Four, former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias was in attendance to watch it all go down.  On Tuesday’s show, Mathias joined us to discuss his emotions watching Matt Painter and company get the huge win and how he thinks they’ll fare against NC State.

I think it really helped Zach [Edey] playing on the Canadian National Team.  He’s been on a mission.  You can see it in his eyes.  He’s all business right now.” – Dakota Mathias on Zach Edey’s mentality through this season

Mathias also discussed what he’s up to in his career, how he thinks Zach Edey and D.J. Burns will match up, how he ended up at Purdue during recruitment, Matt Painter’s development skills and a whole lot more!

For the full interview, click the link below!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
Arizona Diamondbacks Photo Day
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Native Makes Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day Roster

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Grover Stewart Never Thought He Was Leaving Colts

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
News  |  Nick Cottongim

Chiefs Wide Receiver Wanted By Dallas Police After Major Car Accident

Robert Irsay Speaks At Press Conference
Sports  |  Corbin Lingenfelter

40 Years Ago Today: Colts come to Indianapolis

Kahns Fine Wine And Spirts Bracket Challenge 2024
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Bracket Challenge Presented By Kahn’s Fine Wines & Spirits 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close