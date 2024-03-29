Listen Live
Season Ends for Notre Dame Women Against Oregon State

Published on March 29, 2024

ALBANY, NY.--The season is over for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team. They lost to Oregon State in the Sweet 16 Friday afternoon 70-65.

Sonia Citron led the Irish in the losing effort with 22 points and seven rebounds. Maddy Westbeld had 19 points for Notre Dame and three other players finished in double figure scoring.

Oregon State’s Timea Gardner led her team with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Notre Dame finishes its season at 28-7.

