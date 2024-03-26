Listen Live
Hoosiers Advance to Sweet 16 with Win Over Sooners

Published on March 25, 2024

Indiana v Oklahoma

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners to advance to the Sweet 16 with a 75-68 win at Assembly Hall Monday night.

Oklahoma led by two going into the fourth quarter, but the Hoosiers out scored the Sooners in the final period 29-20.

The Hoosiers were led in scoring by Mackenzie Holmes with 29 points. Sydney Parrish also had 17.

More than 12,000 fans were in attendance.

With the win, Indiana improves to 26-5 on the year.

Their next opponent is South Carolina (34-0) on Friday.

 

The post Hoosiers Advance to Sweet 16 with Win Over Sooners appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

