SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team started fast and cruised to a 71-56 win over Ole Miss on Monday night to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Irish jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and led by 17 at the half. They would never trail in the game.
Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and Hannah Hidalgo added 19 for Notre Dame. Sonia Citron was the other double figure scorer with 17.
Notre Dame is 28-6. They face Oregon on Friday.
The post Notre Dame Women Hammer Ole Miss, Advance to Sweet 16 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Notre Dame Women Hammer Ole Miss, Advance to Sweet 16 was originally published on wibc.com
-
68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names
-
Tom Crean Has a Message For Indiana Basketball
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Former Hoosier Brian Evans Rips IU Head Coach Mike Woodson
-
Updating Colts Free Agents Additions And Departures
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2024
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League