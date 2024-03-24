(1) Purdue off to the Sweet 16 after 106-67 win

[Indianapolis, IN]- Top seeded Purdue is heading to the Sweet 16.

Purdue became the fourth team to score 100 or more points in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers knocked out Utah State 106-67.

The final score was not an indication of how the game started. Purdue allowed Utah State to go on a 4-0 scoring run to open up the game. Purdue responded by going on a 6-0 run about a quarter of the way through the first half. That gave them their first lead 8-6. The Aggies would tie the game at 8-8 thanks to Ian Martinez, but Zach Edey took the lead back for Purdue after a dunk. After giving up the lead on a 4-0 run, the Boilermakers would tie the game up at 15-15 with 12:24 left in the first half. Both teams would exchange made shots for several minutes, eventually going to the under eight-minute timeout with Purdue leading 25-24. Purdue pulled away near the end of the first half, leading 49-43 at the break.

One of the biggest advantages that Purdue had in the first half was 7’4″ Center Zach Edey. Utah State committed several fouls on Edey and Trey Kaufman-Renn. Edey had a double-double in the first half with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Purdue picked up right where they left off in the second half. Lance Jones and Kaufman-Renn all scored to start the half on a 7-0 run, giving Purdue a 56-33 lead. The Boilermakers never took the foot off the gas in the second half, eventually subbing out the starters for their reserves. Purdue got up by as much as thirty-nine, winning 106-67. That is the most points Purdue has scored in an NCAA Tournament game. Sam King scored the 106th point for the Boilermakers in style, hitting a layup in slight traffic. Will Berg closed the game out with a defensive rebounded and dribbled it out in front of the Purdue bench.

As a team, Purdue shot 55.9% from the field, 47.8% from the three-point line, and went 19-23 from the free throw line. The Boilermakers out rebounded Utah State 49-26; scored 44 points in the paint and had 29 assists. Turnover wise, Purdue lost the battle with a +1 ratio.

Edey led all scorers with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer, Camden Heide, and Kaufman-Renn would be the only other Boilermakers in double digit scoring figures. Braden Smith had a down game in terms of points, only scoring five. Smith would have six assists, leading both teams.

Purdue moves on to the Sweet 16 against (5) Gonzaga in Detroit next Friday. The last time Purdue made the Sweet 16 was in 2022, when they lost to St. Peter’s 67-64.

Purdue beat Gonzaga earlier this year during the Maui invitational, 73-63. Edey scored 25 points in that game.