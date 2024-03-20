Listen Live
IndyCar Gears Up for the Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

Published on March 19, 2024

Trackside - a picture of indy cars coming down the straight away at the IMS

Tonight, Curt and Kevin preview the Thermal Challenge this weekend! They delve into the rules of the event, and what viewers can expect from the race. Curt emphasizes the entertainment of the race, and how competitive it will be with the rules. They discuss the injury situation surrounding David Malukas, Callum Ilot’s performance thus far, and the number of tires each team gets at Thermal. 

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt take a look at the weather for the Thermal Club race. It is supposed to be a high of 70 on Sunday. Curt and Kevin talk about the weather will change the racing. 

Kevin and Curt round out the first hour of the show reading some tweets. Kevin addresses fan concerns about pit stops during the race and how dusty the Thermal Club track will be. They address a fan request of expanding fuel tanks race-by-race, and tire degradation on the cars. 

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt recap the 12 Hours of Sebring. Kevin talks about how hard the track is to drive on at night, and how it almost becomes muscle memory. Kevin gives a rundown of the finishers. Curt talks about Jack Hawksworth’s performance, and how consistent he was. Kevin preview’s Jack Hawksworth’s ride in the Truck Series this weekend. They also preview the Carb Day concert lineups and talk about what Leigh Diffey will do later in the season. The two also delve into IndyCar TV deals for next season. 

Later in the second hour, Kevin Lee talks to his son Jackson Lee about his performance during the Sebring Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Sebring. He compares the differences between driving an open wheel car and an Aston Martin GT4. He talks about how different the track feels in each car. Kevin and Jackson discuss how the types of drivers who raced in the Pilot Challenge have changed from last season to this season. 

Kevin ends the show answering some listener questions. 

