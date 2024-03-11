With Minshew Gone, Who Will Be The Colts New Backup QB?

The Indianapolis Colts took a hit to their quarterback room on Monday, when it was announced that Gardner Minshew, who filled in admirably for Anthony Richardson following his season-ending injury, will be heading to Las Vegas on a 2-year deal worth $25 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

The news means that the Colts will need to find a new quarterback to back up their young yet unproven signal caller in Richardson. It’s a job that the team shouldn’t take lightly; for all his promise, Richardson barely played in his rookie year, and there’s no guarantee that he won’t have similar injury issues next year. Having a guy who can step up and hold down the fort, as Minshew mostly did, is paramount.

So, who could the Colts bring in? Here are some of the quarterbacks with starting experience that are still available for the team to consider.

Ryan Tannehill

Joe Flacco

Jacoby Brissett

Jameis Winston

Carson Wentz

Tyrod Taylor

First things first, you can go ahead and cross Wentz’s name off the list. There is probably more chance that the Colts trade up and draft Marvin Harrison Jr than ever bring him back. Flacco has expressed his desire to stay in Cleveland and is also 39. Winston could be an intriguing option, but his tendency to turn the ball over (and the drama surrounding his final game with the Saints) could cause the Colts to look elsewhere. Brissett of course has familiarity with Chris Ballard and the city of Indianapolis, but he may still be looking for a chance to compete for a starting role.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Stephen Holder of ESPN joined, and gave his thoughts on who the Colts backup quarterback in 2024 might be.

“I don’t think you can sort of take chances there. I do think you have to have someone that can help you sleep at night, and until Anthony Richardson proves that he is durable…until that happens, I think that they have to take a serious approach to back up quarterback. The problem is, I just don’t love what is out there. I think you’re talking about something in the range of a Jacoby Brissett kind of signing, and I don’t know who it’s going to be. I think the quarterback market is a little interesting right now.”

