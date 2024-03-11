Colts Sign Franklin to $31.26M Extension

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts inked a new deal with linebacker Zaire Franklin, extending his contract for three years and $31.26 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the story.

Franklin became one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers in the last two seasons. He set a team record with 167 tackles in 2022 and followed that up with 179 tackles last season, ranking second in the league. In 2023, his teammates nominated him for the Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Franklin has started 48 of 98 games in his career, including 44 over the last three seasons.

