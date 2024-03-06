What Will Zach Edey’s College Legacy Be?

The Purdue Boilermakers added yet another feather to their cap for this season when they beat Illinois on Monday, capturing the Big Ten regular season title outright for the 2nd season in a row.

Obviously, the real test begins when the NCAA Tournament starts. Boilermaker fans won’t truly be satisfied until this team proves it can fulfill the promise it has. That said, no team has won the Big Ten conference in back-to-back seasons in 17 years. To do so is quite the accomplishment.

For Purdue star Zach Edey, there might be more back-to-back accomplishments in store. He has a strong chance to win National Player of the Year for the 2nd year in a row. Even if the Boilermakers don’t make a Final Four run, very few players have done what Edey has done.

So, with Edey having already announced that this is his last hurrah at Purdue, what will his legacy at Purdue be? Where will he rank not just among All-Time Boilermakers, but college players overall?

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Rapheal Davis of the Big Ten Network joined the show, where he gave his thoughts on where Edey will be ranked once his college career wraps up.

“There’s only been two guys, maybe three, I think two before him that repeated as National Player of the Year, so I think being maybe the third guy to be back-to-back National Player of the Year, I think that speaks for itself. I think he would go down as one of the best to ever do at the college game. I think winning back-to-back Big Ten conference championships and then potentially winning back-to-back Big Ten tournament championships, I mean, I’m not one of those guys that is dependent on the Final Four and things like that. I think Zach has really done enough to cement himself as not just the best Purdue player of all time, but also as one of the more accomplished guys in college basketball history.”

