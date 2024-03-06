IndyCar Takes to the Streets of St. Pete on Sunday

Tonight, on an abbreviated episode of Trackside, Curt and Kevin preview the IndyCar season opener at St. Petersburg. They talk about some of the big news of the day, including Bon Jovi’s planned appearances at St. Pete, Callum Illot taking over the #6 McLaren car for David Malukas, and the possibility of his racing at Thermal. They also talk about the likelihood of Illot finding more success in IndyCar. Dale Coyne’s lineup also was announced, and Kevin and Curt discuss their drivers for 2024. The two also give their picks on season champion, Indy 500 champion, and rookie of the year!

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin answers some fan questions. The two delve into the reasoning behind finishing the season before the NFL starts in September. Kevin is a supporter of the idea of starting earlier, and finishing earlier.

Kevin rounds out the first hour reading some more tweets, and talks about who the Michael Jordan of IndyCar is.