Colts tight end Kylen Granson describes the heartbreak of the 2023 season

The 2023 NFL season ended in heartbreak fashion for the Indianapolis Colts when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans came to Lucas Oil Stadium and took the AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs from the Horseshoe. If Indianapolis won that Week 18 primetime game, the Colts would be hanging another division title banner. Colts tight end Kylen Granson joined The Ride With JMV in studio on Thursday to talk about how the season ended.

“What could’ve been, could’ve been beautiful. I think we could’ve really taken that opportunity and ran with it, but someone had a different plan for us.”

JMV pointed out the Colts’ late fourth quarter fourth and two blunder in Week 18 that could’ve set the team up to beat Houston and win the division, but then asked the 6’3 tight end if there were any other games or moments throughout the season that he looks back on as a big reason for the Colts’ absence from the postseason. “Cleveland,” Granson said, referring to the late game sequence where backup quarterback P.J. Walker and the Browns drove down the field in the fourth quarter to score the game winning touchdown and win the game. Over the course of the final drive, two controversial pass interference penalties were called against the Colts secondary that afforded Cleveland a second and third chance to win the game. “I was concussed that week, but I watched it. I can’t agree with the call, it cost us the game. But I think there were some games that were definitely on us as well. We didn’t play well some games and it really showed. We always have a tendency to start out slow for whatever reason. Every year I’ve been here we start a little slow and then pick up speed.”

Granson and JMV then talk about why the former SMU tight end was unable to attend his NFL Combine a few years ago, how he plans to spend his offseason, how his upbringing compares to JMV’s, as well as the community service campaign that Granson is running with Kroger. Like last year, the Hoosier native is hosting a book drive. His foundation, KG’s Kids, is teaming up with local Kroger stores to donate books to local schools.

