IndyCar kicks season off with Sebring Test

Tonight, Curt and Kevin recap the IndyCar test at Sebring. They talk about the possible lineup for Dale Coyne next year, including Jack Harvey. They also talk about the budget of some teams, and what drivers like Nolan Siegel bring to the table for a team like Dale Coyne. They also talk about Colin Braun and the possibility of him competing at IMS. They also talk about Callum Illot filling in for David Malukas at McLaren, and the reason Kevin thinks Illot will be the one in the seat come time for St. Pete.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about where some engineers will go next season. They talk about how teams must keep up with Arrow McLaren in engineering. Kevin also talks about the Indy 500’s motto being stolen by F1, using a similar phrase: “the greatest spectacle in motorsports.” Kevin talks about how he thinks the errors in using IMS’s motto were probably caused by someone in an entry level social media position may have done without thinking.

Kevin rounds out the first hour previewing the second hour of the show.

In the second hour of the show, Curt and Kevin talk about the new Josef Newgarden commercial, and the banning of the snaking maneuver that Newgarden used to win the Indy 500 last year. They talk about the nuance of the new rule, and how severe the punishment could be for the driver who goes below the line. They also talk about new video boards and other improvements coming to the track.

During the second hour, Kevin talks about the Dan Wheldon documentary, and how Wheldon’s sons are doing in racing. They also talk about a platform to sell tickets for IMS at face value without losing seniority.

Kevin ends the show talking about an announcement Jackson Lee made today.

https://omny.fm/shows/trackside-podcast/curt-and-kevin-recap-sebring-testing-new-rules-aga