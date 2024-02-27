NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah Talks Combine & Colts Targets

It’s that time again where the NFL world descends on Indianapolis for the week. Every GM and head coach in the league is fighting over reservations at St. Elmo’s and Prime 47 while also trying to take in a Pacers game or two when they aren’t interviewing prospects that could change the trajectory of their NFL franchise.

On Tuesday’s show, we talked with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to discuss his two-decades worth of experience at the Combine, the storylines that have his attention this year, his thoughts on some top prospects not working out and what he thinks the Colts could be looking for with the 15th overall pick.

There’s a zillion receivers. If it was anywhere close and you get the chance to get one of the top three edge rushers, it’s a no-brainer. Tie definitely goes to the edge rusher in that scenario – NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on the debate between wide receiver and edge rusher for the Colts at No. 15

Other topics covered included the Bears/Caleb Williams situation, how many QB’s could actually go in the top-15, top prospects not working out and more!

