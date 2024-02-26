Who Might The Colts Target In NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts enter the NFL Offseason with plenty of areas that need addressing.

First and foremost, there is the wide receiver room. Michael Pittman Jr figures to return to the team, either on the franchise tag or a long-term extension, while Josh Downs showed plenty of promise in his first year of action. Beyond those two however, there are plenty of question marks at the position.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic joined the show. Dane gave his thoughts on if the Colts might take a wide receiver, and who that might be.

“This is a position where you don’t have to necessarily target that position in the first round, because again, second round, third round. You feel good about maybe an Adonai Mitchell from Texas in round 2, [or] Troy Franklin from Oregon. If you want more of that speedster, Xavier Worthy from Texas is that guy, he’s a little undersized but that guy can fly, he’s sudden in and out of his breaks. Every level of the draft there’s going to be receiver that’s going to appeal to a team like the Colts, and they have a chance to get better on the wide receiver depth chart, no question.”

Another potential position of need for the Colts is at edge rusher; Dane spoke about what players at that position might catch the Colts eye.

“This draft doesn’t necessarily have that true blue-chipper at the top, but there’s still some really quality pass rushers if they go that direction in the first round. Dallas Turner from Alabama, he’s a freak athlete…Jared Verse from Florida State I think would make sense, he’s a power rusher, he can go through guys, also this year showed a little more finesse in trying to just expand his pass rush repertoire, he’s a guy that will be in that’ll be in the mid-first round mix as well…Indianapolis at 15 will kind of be right there in that mix to take one of the top defensive players on their board.”

The conversation also touched upon tight end Brock Bowers, who has been projected to go to the Colts in some mock drafts. Dane talks about what he thinks of the young tight end from Georgia.

“You look at the tight ends around the league, a lot of them, 2nd, 3rd, 4th round [picks], you don’t have to use a first-round capital on the position, but still at the same time Brock Bowers is one of the best players in the draft. If he were to make it down to 15, I think you’re getting tremendous value there, and as long as Shane Steichen and the offensive staff understand how to best use him…I think that could end up being a steal for the Colts.”

Listen to JMV's full conversation with Dane Brugler