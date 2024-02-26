NFL Combine Kicks Off This Week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Future NFL players are gathering at Lucas Oil Stadium this week because the NFL scouting combine kicks off from Indianapolis.

Over 300 of the best college football players have a chance to showcase their skills in front of coaches, general managers and scouts. Many players hope to improve their stock ahead of April’s draft.

After early-week measurements and interviews are conducted, defensive linemen and linebackers will take the field on Thursday, while defensive backs and tight ends are scheduled to work out on Friday.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs hit the gridiron on Saturday and offensive lineman wrap up the event on Sunday.

