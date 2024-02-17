Shaquille O’Neal Praises Indy’s Kountry Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis restaurant known for its southern comfort foods has a new celebrity fan.

Performer, analyst, and former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal – commonly referred to as Shaq – Tweeted Friday that the Kountry Kitchen is the “best soul food spot ever.”

He specifically praised the eatery’s macaroni, calling it “on point.” Other items you can find on the eatery’s menu include fried biscuits, smothered pork chops, meatloaf, and rib tips.

i’m n indiana for the all star game and the best soul food spot ever is Kountry Kitchen at 1831 N College Ave. OMG macaroni on point — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 17, 2024

The Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place has been open in some capacity since 1988, but the business experienced challenges in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a fire that destroyed the facility.

Following the fire, business owners decided to rebuild. They ultimately opened the doors of their new restaurant – which also serves as a venue for events – on North College Avenue last year.

And, Shaq is not their first celebrity guest. People like Barack Obama, Mike Epps, Jimmy Fallon, Danny Glover, and Idris Elba have also been spotted at the local staple.

Shaq is in the Hoosier state for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, which will tip off Sunday night at 8 p.m. Learn more here.

