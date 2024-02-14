What Seats are Left to Fill for the 2024 IndyCar Season?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they give some information on David Malukas’s hand injury, and who might replace him on the upcoming race in St. Petersburg. They discuss how the injury could put Malukas behind because he could miss a hybrid test, and even the first race of the season. They weigh some of the possible drivers that could fill in for Malukas, including Conor Daly and Tony Kanaan. They also got into some open seats and who could fill them, like Dale Coyne Racing. They round out the first segment by listing possible unannounced entries for the Indy 500.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt recap Kyle Larson’s test session at Phoenix and how he almost lost control of the car, and how that experience could benefit him in adjusting to IndyCar racing.

Kevin rounds out the first hour answering some listener questions, including how much turnover contract-wise there will be next season.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin starts things by reading a few more fan tweets, including a fan question about IndyCar having a playoff, and defining the big three of IndyCar. They revisit last show’s discussion on guaranteed starting positions for the 500 and talk about how guaranteed spots seem to equal less entries overall, and the status of the Argentina fall race.

During the second hour, Kevin interviews Jamie Chadwick. Chadwick talks about her performance in the W Series, and the challenge of jumping into F1. She goes into depth on what she has been doing in the offseason, and how she has adapted to racing in America.

Kevin ends the show previewing 100 Days to Indy.