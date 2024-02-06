Daly and Hunter-Reay to Dreyer and Reinbold Racing for the Indianapolis 500

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about Conor Daly and Ryan Hunter-Reay signing to DRR and recap the Kyle Larson test. They talk about how important it is to have Kyle Larson competing in the Indianapolis 500 this year. Kevin discusses the success of crossover drivers from NASCAR in the past, including Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and John Andretti. They talked about the financial status of DRR, and the likelihood of the team going full time soon. Curt talks about the possibility of RC Enerson and Abel Motorsports competing at the 500 also.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin talks about a controversial topic, a charter system. Kevin explains that owners in other sports can cash out, something that does not exist in IndyCar under the current Leader Circle system. Kevin explains that that is the business of the sport, and how this could lead to guaranteed spots at the IMS. Curt lists some of the most surprising DNQs at IMS, and the importance of a team making the race.

Kevin rounds out the first hour previewing the second hour.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin talks about a new face that will be working for Ganassi next season in the position of lead engineer. Curt talks about a conversation he had with Will Power and how the hybrid engine is coming along, and how far they’ve come since the earlier tests. Power says that the hybrid engine will not take much adjustment. Kevin brings up F1’s rejection of Andretti’s team, and how harsh their rejection was. The main reason comes down to not wanting to split the money 11 ways.

During the second hour, Kevin reviews some tweets, and answers questions regarding the charter system. He also talks about some of the drivers he is most excited to see.

Kevin ends the show talking to Jackson Lee about what it’s like racing at Daytona on the road course.