Porsche Penske and Josef Newgarden are Victorious in 24 Hours of Daytona

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about Porsche Penske getting the overall win in the 24 Hours of Daytona with drivers Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Dane Cameron, and defending Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden. With that came somewhat of a controversial finish as IMSA race officials ended the race prematurely. This was also Roger Penske’s first win at the 24 Hours of Daytona since 1969. They also talk about how the other IndyCar drivers performed in the race.

Later in the show, Kevin and Curt talk more about the upcoming Brad Pitt racing movie as they get a little more insight into what it’s about. They also talk more about the engine suppliers for the Indy 500 and for the future of the sport.

Kevin ends the show by reading some questions on Twitter.