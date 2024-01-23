BREAKING: Rick Carlisle Announces Tyrese Haliburton OUT Next Three Games

During his weekly appearance on The Wake Up Call with KB & Andy, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle announced that Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next three games for the Pacers. Carlisle was quick to note that Haliburton didn’t suffer a re-injury of his hamstring but sitting out would be due to “injury recover management-type stuff.”
The Pacers open up a tough four-game home stand Tuesday night when they host the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. Haliburton will be sidelined for games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns before being re-evaluated over the weekend.
For the full interview with Rick Carlisle, click the link below!
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
2024 First Colts Mock Draft Look: Pass Catchers And Cornerbacks Abundant
-
Why Are The Colts Retaining Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator?
-
Did Colts Find Answers They Needed To This Season?
-
Chris Ballard Year End Press Conference Recap
-
Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2023-24