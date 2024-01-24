Listen Live
Exclusive: Andrew Shaw, 2-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Talks Indy Fuel Game Appearance

Published on January 23, 2024

(Boston, MA, 06/24/13) Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw celebrates after the Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden on Monday, June 24, 2013. Staff photo by Christopher Evans

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

The Indy Fuel are the ECHL-affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks and on Saturday, January 27th they’ll be hosting Blackhawks Night when they take on the Iowa Heartlanders at the Indiana Farmer Coliseum.

As part of Blackhawks Night, two-time Stanley Cup champion (and fan favorite) Andrew Shaw will be appearing at the game.  Shaw will be available for pictures and autographs and fans are encouraged to wear their Blackhawks gear for the game.

Ahead of his appearance, Andrew Shaw joined me for a 1-on-1 interview to get his thoughts on the event, the current NHL product, Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard’s season to this point, his career getting cut short, what he’d like to do to stay involved with the game and a whole lot more.

It’s pretty remarkable the talent he has and how hard he works at such a young age.  He’s got that wicked wrister and Chicago fans are going to be excited for at least the next decade.” – Andrew Shaw gives his thoughts on Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard

For the full interview, click the link below.

For tickets and information about Blackhawks Night on Saturday, January 27th: https://indyfuelhockey.com/games/2024/01/27/blackhawks-night

 

