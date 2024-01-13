BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team needed a bounce back win and got it on Friday night by knocking off the Minnesota Golden Gophers 74-62 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

After turning the ball over 18 times in a Tuesday night loss to Rutgers, the Hoosiers only turned it over 10 times on Friday, eight of which came in the second half after they built a double-digit lead. The Hoosiers led by as many as 21 in the game and never trailed.

Minnesota only hit three of 20 of three point shots (15%) committed 14 turnovers. They were 1-14 from three-point range in the second half.

The Hoosiers were led in scoring by Mackenzie Mgbako who had a season-high 19 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Kel’el Ware had a double double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The other double figure scorers were Malik Reneau with 16 and Trey Galloway with 10. Galloway also dished out seven assists and snagged four rebounds.

Indiana moves ahead of Minnesota in the Big Ten standings. Indiana’s conference record is now 4-2 while Minnesota is 3-2. Indiana improves to 12-5 overall while Minnesota is 12-4 overall. Both of these teams play each other again on Wednesday March 6 at 9 pm. That game is at Minnesota.

Indiana is back in action against #1 Purdue on Tuesday night at 7. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

The post Hoosiers Dominate Minnesota at Assembly Hall appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hoosiers Dominate Minnesota at Assembly Hall was originally published on wibc.com