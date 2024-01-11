INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards 112-104 on Wednesday night. Despite Tyrese Haliburton’s absence due to a left hamstring strain, seven Pacers scored in double figures, led by Myles Turner’s 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan Nwora scored seven consecutive points in 52 seconds during the closing minutes of the quarter.

“I thought Jordan Nwora showed tonight what being a professional in the NBA is. He’s had a frustrating year in terms of opportunity, but he has stayed the course. He comes in and works on the off days,” said Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

Indiana’s bench outscored Washington’s reserves 51-27.

“When one of your guys goes down, the rest of the team has to step up, and I think we did a phenomenal job of doing that tonight,” Turner said.

Indiana has an 11-2 record this season when seven or more players score double figures.

“These games are going to look different without Tyrese out there…Our guys made a really strong effort tonight defensively. It was one of our best games just in terms of a sustained level of force,” Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle said.

The Indiana Pacers will begin their six-game road trip on Friday.

The post Indiana Pacers Defeat Washington Wizards in Balanced Attack, 112-104 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Pacers Defeat Washington Wizards in Balanced Attack, 112-104 was originally published on wibc.com