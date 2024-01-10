Xavier Johnson and More Bad Luck For The Hoosiers On Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night the Indiana Hoosiers and Rutgers Scarlett Knights faced off in game Hoosier fans want to forget, possibly. Indiana guard Xavier Johnson was ejected from the game in the second half after it appeared he deliberately contacted a Scarlett Knight in a sensitive area. Johnson, a veteran of the Hoosier team, has been in trouble in the past for conduct some call detrimental to the team. Last season he was disciplined for leaving the team hotel in Chicago and in the off season he was arrested for reckless driving in Bloomington but was ultimately not charged with the felony.

Rutgers downed Indiana 66-57 for the Hoosiers fifth loss of the year. IndyStar IU Reporter Zach Osterman joined Query and Company Wednesday on 93.5/107.5 thefan to discuss what troubles the Hoosiers.

“Sometimes when you live on that edge,” Osterman said, “You kind of fall on the wrong side of it. That’s what I think happened to Xavier Johnson Wednesday night.”

Johnson missed the entire month of December for Indiana before returning against Nebraska on January 3rd. He went 0-3 from the field in limited minutes during that contest. Following comments made by Head Coach Mike Woodson after that game, Johnson had his best performance since Louisville on November 20th, notching 14 points and a 44.4 shooting percentage. In the loss to Rutgers and his early exit, Johnson had one-for-four from the field and zero-for-one from beyond the arch.

Indiana will look to right the train on Friday night, with Minnesota coming to Bloomington at 6:30 PM.