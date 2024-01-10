Rutgers Humbles the Hoosiers in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, NJ.-The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team squandered an early seven point lead and lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Tuesday night 66-57.

After turning it over only four times in Friday’s win against Ohio State, the Hoosiers turned it over 18 times and Rutgers scored 18 points off those turnovers.

The Hoosiers also just shot just 33% from the field in the second half. They also only made four of 15 free throw attempts (27%).

After trailing most of the first half, Rutgers got a three to bank in from Derek Simpson right before the halftime horn sounded to make it 30-27. Rutgers would never trail in the second half.

Hoosier point guard Xavier Johnson was ejected in the second half for committing a flagrant 2 foul.

Rutgers had five players in double figures and were led in scoring by Mawot Mag who had 13 points.

Kel’el Ware, Malik Reneau, and Mackenzie Mgbako all scored 13 points to lead Indiana.

Indiana drops to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten. Rutgers improved to 9-6 overall and are 1-3 in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers have Minnesota at Assembly Hall at 6:30 on Friday night. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

