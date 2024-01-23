Simon Pagenaud Provides Update on His Health

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they talk about Simon Pagenaud’s recent social media post giving an update on his condition after the Mid-Ohio crash that took him out of contention for the remainder of last season. Then they look more into the list of IndyCar drivers who are competing in this weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona and make their picks for the race. They also talk about Brad Pitt’s upcoming racing movie that is being filmed at Daytona. They wrap up the first segment of the show discussing the recent testing at Homestead.

Later in the show, Kevin and Curt are joined by IMSA LMP2 driver and defending 24 Hours of Daytona overall champion, Colin Braun! Colin talks about his win from last year and having Helio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist, and Pagenaud as his teammates. Then Colin talks about the recent rumors about him potentially driving for Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar for the season.

Kevin ends the show with some final silly season updates with Dale Coyne Racing, Marco Andretti, and bumping for the Indy 500.