Colts Hold 15th Overall Pick In 2024 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will head into the 2024 NFL Draft holding the 15th overall selection after a 9-8 season.

Unlike many previous drafts under Chris Ballard, the Colts currently do not hold any additional picks, besides their own 7 selections. They are not expected to receive any picks via the compensatory process, which will be announced later this offseason.

The Bears hold the 1st and 9th selections. The Titans have the 7th overall pick.

Here’s a look at the Colts 2024 Picks (Rounds 4-7 will shift slightly based off comp picks)

-Round 1-15

-Round 2-46

-Round 3-82

-Round 4-117

-Round 5-149

-Round 6-192

-Round 7-231

An additional win for the Colts would have pushed them to around the 20th overall selection, pending playoff results.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit from April 25-27. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 27th-March 4th.

Back in 2017, the Colts took Malik Hooker with the 15th overall pick.

Past 15th NFL Draft Picks

2023: DE-Will McDonald (Jets)

2022: OG-Kenyon Green (Texans)

2021: QB-Mac Jones (Patriots)

2020: WR-Jerry Judy (Broncos)

2019: QB-Dwayne Haskins (Redskins)

2018: OT-Kolton Miller (Raiders)

2017: S-Malik Hooker (Colts)

2016: WR-Corey Coleman (Browns)

2015: RB-Melvin Gordon (Chargers)

2014: LB-Ryan Shazier (Steelers)