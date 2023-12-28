INDIANAPOLIS — As construction crews began demolition efforts at what is soon to become Eleven Park, they found something that might surprise you: human remains.
Historians say the construction site is overlapping with what was once Greenlawn Cemetery. Many African Americans had been buried there, and some of their bodies were never moved.
Thankfully, Keystone Group has a plan in place and is collaborating with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Their plan details how any located remains will be moved, treated, and processed.
In a statement, the developer said, “Keystone views these discoveries as an opportunity to correct past mishandlings by previous ownership and to respectfully relocate and honor what may be found… an appropriate memorial will be included in project completion.”
The Eleven Park complex – which is expected to be completed in 2025 – will feature a stadium where fans can watch the Indy Eleven play, as well as apartments, shops, and more.
The post Crews Find Human Remains at Construction Site appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Crews Find Human Remains at Construction Site was originally published on wibc.com
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
Week 17 AFC Playoff Look: How Can Colts Make Postseason?
-
Week 16 AFC Playoff Look: Colts Now In Both Wild Card, Division Races
-
Indiana Has 10 of 12 Largest High School Gyms In The United States
-
Colts Notebook: Shane Steichen Stresses Accountability With Suspensions
-
Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2023-24