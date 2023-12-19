Falcons Tab Taylor Heinicke Starting QB Ahead of Colts Game

The Atlanta Falcons have named Taylor Heinicke their starting quarterback ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Colts. Heinicke comes in relief of Desmond Ridder for the second time this season and will make his second start of the season. The 30-year old Heinicke has 3 touchdowns and 1 interception for 498 yards in three appearances this season. His lone start ahead of Sunday came in a 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Unquestionably, Heinicke poses more of a headache for the Colts than Ridder would have. The second-year Cincinnati product has thrown 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, has been sacked 31 times and fumbled the ball five times. The only category Ridder holds an advantage over Heinicke is his five rushing touchdowns.

Heinicke brings a veteran presence which could create some wrinkles for the Colts. He’ll attempt to utilize Drake London along with severely under-utilized guys like Kyle Pitts and rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

The Colts have everything to gain from a win over the Falcons when it comes to making the postseason. A loss to Heinicke and the Falcons would be a major upset and a huge blow to that goal.