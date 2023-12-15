James Johnson returning to the Pacers on a one-year deal

The Pacers plan to bring back veteran James Johnson on a one-year deal, per his agency, Priority Sports.

The Pacers (13-9) have one roster spot available after agreeing to a contract buyout with Daniel Theis on Nov. 15. Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Pacers’ intention to re-sign Johnson.

Johnson has been out of the league this season after being an incredibly valuable asset in the locker room last season.

“He’s contributed so much to our situation just in terms of setting examples, mentoring, being very positive, being very truthful,” head coach Rick Carlisle said last year. “He has a really strong reputation in this league as a great competitor, obviously [he’s] a very tough guy. He’s been a difference maker…”

Johnson, 36, arrived last fall with a servant mentality knowing his full responsibility was help set the tone in the locker room, provide guidance and support, and to, yes, be an enforcer when necessary.

He quickly built a strong relationship with Tyrese Haliburton, the All-Star guard and face of the franchise: “He’s the ultimate hype man for everybody in that locker room, coaches included,” Haliburton said. “He just wants to see everybody succeed.

For more on James Johnson CLICK HERE to read the remainder of the story from Scott Agness.

