CINCINNATI, OH.–The Cincinnati Bengals held the Indianapolis Colts scoreless in the second half to go on and win 34-14 Sunday afternoon.
The Colts got a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown from Ronnie Harrison right before the end of the first half. The Colts got the two-point conversion on a pass from Gardner Minshew to Michael Pittman. That made it 14-14 at halftime.
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw for two touchdown passes and rushed for another to help his team improve to 7-6 on the year. The Colts dropped to 7-6 with the defeat.
Minshew was sacked three times. He also threw an interception.
The Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at 4:30 pm. The Steelers are 7-6.
The post Colts Fall to Bengals in Cincinnati appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Colts Fall to Bengals in Cincinnati was originally published on wibc.com
