Auburn Dominates Hoosiers in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA.–The Auburn Tigers dominated the Indiana Hoosiers in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday in Holiday Hoopsgiving 104-76.

Indiana jumped out to a 22-10 lead early in the first half only to see Auburn outscore the Hoosiers 42-12 the rest of the half to lead 52-34 at intermission.

Auburn had 25 assists to Indiana’s 14. Auburn scored 15 points off Indiana’s 12 turnovers. Auburn also only had 3 turnovers.

Auburn had six players finish in double figure scoring. Aden Holloway and Jaylin Williams each 24 to lead the way for Auburn.

Malik Reneau led Indiana with 15 points followed by Ke’Lel Ware with 13, Gabe Cupps with 11, and Mackenzie Mgbako with 10.

Auburn improves to 6-2 overall while Indiana drops to 7-2.

Next up for the Hoosiers is a game against #2 Kansas on December 16. Tipoff is at 12:30 pm. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 am on 93.1 WIBC.

